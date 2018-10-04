$30K Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina

South Carolina lottery officials are urging its players to check their tickets: a $30,000 ticket sold for the Mega Millions drawing was purchased in Duncan.
The ticket was bought at a Circle K Store on East Main Street in Duncan.
The numbers drawn for Tuesday's game were: 2, 22, 29, 31, 34 and Megaball 1. Lottery officials say the ticket holder paid an additional $1 for the Megaplier, making their $10,000 prize triple to $30,000 when a "3'' multiplier was selected.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The estimated jackpot for Friday night's drawing is $405 million.
