South Carolina

$30K Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina

The Associated Press

October 04, 2018 04:35 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina lottery officials are urging its players to check their tickets: a $30,000 ticket sold for the Mega Millions drawing was purchased in Duncan.

The ticket was bought at a Circle K Store on East Main Street in Duncan.

The numbers drawn for Tuesday's game were: 2, 22, 29, 31, 34 and Megaball 1. Lottery officials say the ticket holder paid an additional $1 for the Megaplier, making their $10,000 prize triple to $30,000 when a "3'' multiplier was selected.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The estimated jackpot for Friday night's drawing is $405 million.

  Comments  