Gov. McMaster makes big promise in his first TV ad before SC’s November election

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s first television ad before next month’s election features an ambitious — and expensive — promise.
The spot, “Our Children,” began airing Friday and features the Richland Republican pledging to put a school resource officer in every S.C. public school — a move that would require legislative approval and, more problematically, could cost the state more than $40 million a year.
“Schools are places of learning, places of laughter, places of peace,” McMaster says in the 30-second ad. “We will protect our children, all of our children.”
McMaster has called for more school resource officers since January, when his executive budget asked lawmakers to spend $5 million to begin hiring the armed guards. He intensified that push after the Valentine’s Day school shooting in a Parkland, Fla., high school, saying at his March school-safety summit that every S.C. school should have a resource officer.
The Legislature, ultimately, approved spending $2 million from the state’s $8 billion budget to begin hiring officers — the first time the state ever has paid for resource officers.
Just 607 of the state’s 1,195 public schools have resource officers, according to the S.C. Education Department. Most that don’t have them can’t afford them. And, in some cases, officers are stretched thin, serving more than one school.
McMaster’s campaign says it is spending six figures to run the ad statewide.
The incumbent governor follows his Democratic opponent to the airwaves.
State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, began airing his minute-long TV ad, “The Call,” statewide on Tuesday in an effort to highlight his military service and boost his name recognition.
Comments