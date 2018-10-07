What year is it? Warren, Biden among Dems jumping into SC politics ahead of 2020

The 2020 presidential election might feel like it’s still a long way away. But, for a number of potential Democratic presidential contenders, South Carolina’s early presidential primary feels much sooner.
On Friday, progressive U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent out a fundraising email on behalf of the S.C. Democratic Party, tying it to the fight over Trump Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
“If Brett Kavanaugh gets confirmed to the Supreme Court, the government could interfere with a woman’s right to make medical decisions with her doctor, and South Carolina will be on the front lines of the fight to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Warren’s email says.
Her emails also referred to a lengthy filibuster in the state Senate in May, when Democrats managed to block an effort to ban abortion from passing in the last days of the legislative session.
S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick dismissed Warren’s fundraising efforts, saying in a news release she was the “latest out-of-state radical Democrat who wants to be president that is raising money to fight against South Carolina’s conservative values.”
Warren isn’t alone.
Former Vice President Joe Biden — another potential candidate for the Democrats’ 2020 nomination — is scheduled to campaign for Democratic candidate for governor James Smith in Charleston on Saturday.
And on Nov. 3, three days before the midterm election, Eric Holder will headline an NAACP gala at the Gaillard Center in Charleston. The attorney general under President Barack Obama, Holder also has been mentioned as a potential presidential contender.
Even sooner, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., will campaign Sunday at the Anderson Civic Center at an event for Mary Geren, the Democrat running for Congress in the 3rd District against U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens.
