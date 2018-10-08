‘I’ll never forget the pain’: SC senator shares assault story after Kavanaugh vote

An S.C. state senator is shairng her own story of surviving sexual assault after controversial Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the court.

Richland Democrat Mia McLeod shared the story in an email to supporters on Monday, two days after Kavanaugh was narrowly named to the nation’s highest court despite allegations of sexual assault leveled against him.

In a lengthy statement, McLeod discusses being assaulted by an unidentified man the summer she graduated from high school.

“There were no cell phones or video cameras to chronicle it. No counselors or confidants with whom I felt comfortable sharing it,” McLeod writes. “I told no one, but God.”

“Now, a little over 30 years later, I don’t remember the exact date, time or location of the assault,” she said. “But I’ll never forget the pain, hurt, guilt, shame and fear he caused.”

Attempts to contact McLeod by The State were not immediately successful.

McLeod said she never reported the incident, drawing parallels with Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who never publicly revealed an alleged assault committed by Kavanaugh before the judge was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump.

She says the treatment of Ford and Anita Hill, who alleged sexual harassment by future Justice Clarence Thomas before his 1991 confirmation, shows why women are reluctant to report assaults when they do happen. She was also critical of those who said they believed Ford’s testimony about the attack, but thought she misidentified Kavanaugh as her attacker.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Oct. 6 in a 50-48 vote.

“And while my ability to remember every detail of the assault may be sketchy, the identity of the person who assaulted me, isn’t,” McLeod writes.

She also takes aim at U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, who became one of Kavanaugh’s staunchest defenders during the confirmation process.

“Let’s hope that cabinet appointment or whatever Trump promised him was worth the soul he sold to get it,” she writes. “I’ve lived in South Carolina all my life, so I’m accustomed to being embarrassed on a national stage, but if Lindsey is the best we can do, it’s easy to see why our state is always last & lovin’ it.”