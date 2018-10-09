The Charleston Airport is adding flights to this city. Here’s where you can travel next

Lowcountry fliers will soon have another option for exploring with a new flight being added at Charleston International Airport through United Airlines.
The airline announced Monday that it is launching a nonstop flight from Charleston to Denver, according to a Post and Courier report.
The four-hour flights will begin June 6 and will be daily and year-round. Ticket sales start Saturday.
Frontier Airlines, which launched service in Charleston earlier this year, offers three nonstop flights each week.
Southwest Airlines announced last month that it will begin flights to Denver on Saturdays only from April 13 through June 8, the report said.
