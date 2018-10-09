Men in bonnets shoplift thousands from Victoria’s Secret store, SC cops say

Police in Spartanburg say two men wearing bonnets shoplifted thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Victoria’s Secret store.
The incident happened Monday evening at WestGate Mall in Spartanburg, according to a Spartanburg Police Department incident report.
The manager of Victoria’s Secret/PINK told officers she was alerted by the machine at the store’s entrance that detects when merchandise is being shoplifted, according to the report.
An employee told officers that when she was cleaning up, she saw a man wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a bonnet on his head, the report states. Another customer saw two men with bonnets on their heads “grab several thousand dollars worth” of merchandise and clothes from the front table in the store and clothing that was hanging up beside the table, police said.
There was surveillance footage of the theft; however, the manager told officers it would not be available from corporate until later. The two bonnet-clad suspects were seen running toward and then through Bed, Bath & Beyond, then getting into an SUV outside the store.
The police department redacted the total dollar amount of the stolen items in the report.
