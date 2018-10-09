Watch an amazing sunset from Hilton Head’s South Beach

Sit back and relax to the sights and sounds of Hilton Head at sunset.
By
Up Next
Sit back and relax to the sights and sounds of Hilton Head at sunset.
By

South Carolina

Wahoo! Hilton Head named Best Island in the U.S. for the second time this year

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

October 09, 2018 04:06 PM

It’s official, again: America is in love with Hilton Head Island.

For the second time this year, a top travel magazine named Hilton Head the best island in the U.S.

On Tuesday, Condé Nast Traveler announced Hilton Head earned the top spot in the 2018 Readers’ Choice “Best Islands in the U.S.” poll. It’s the second year in a row the magazine ranked the Lowcountry island at the top of its list.

Hilton Head outranked four Hawaiian islands —Kauai, Maui, Oahu, and the Big Island. Kiawah was the only other South Carolina island that made the list, coming in at No. 3.

Condé Nast editors raved about Hilton Head, saying the 12-mile island feels “a world apart” from the South Carolina mainland — with something for every type of traveler from foodies to beach bums and everything in between. They said Hilton Head’s restaurants have the kind of cuisine that could compete with major cities.

Once again, Condé Nast readers showed a lot of love for the Lowcountry in 2018. Charleston was named the No. 1 Best Small City in the U.S. The magazine said the Reader’s Choice awards are the “longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry” based off responses from nearly 429,000 readers.

Read More

Resorts in the Hilton Head area dominated the Reader’s Choice “Top Resorts of the South” list, including:

Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure magazine readers voted Hilton Head Island “Best Island” in the continental United States in 2018 for the third year in a row.

Here are just a few of the sights that keep travel magazines raving about HIlton Head, year after year.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald







  Comments  