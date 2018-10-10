Midlands closings, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Michael

Midlands-area schools, businesses and organizations have announced closings or delays ahead of Hurricane Michael.
Congaree National Park closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed until further notice, the park said in a Facebook post.
“This includes all facilities, campgrounds, trails and canoe landings,” the post reads. “Park staff are continuing to monitor the storm and will provide updates on the park’s status after the storm has passed through our area.”
Claflin University in Orangeburg will be closed Wednesday and Thursday and will resume normal operations Friday, the university announced Tuesday evening.
S.C. State University, also in Orangeburg, will be closed Thursday and resume normal operations Friday.
Several school districts on Tuesday also announced early dismissals for Wednesday and closings for Thursday, including Orangeburg County School Districts 3, 4 and 5.
Sumter School District said Wednesday morning that all schools and offices will be closed Thursday and reopen Friday.
Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia is closing at noon Wednesday and will be closed Thursday.
The Calhoun County School District will dismiss students early on Wednesday and close Thursday.
Bamberg School District One schools will be closed Thursday, as will Bamberg School District Two schools.
In Barnwell County, Barnwell School District 45 announced a 12:45 p.m. dismissal Wednesday for primary and elementary schools while middle and high schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. All Barnwell 45 schools will be closed Thursday.
Williston School District 29 will dismiss the elementary school at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and the middle and high schools at 12:45 p.m. All Williston schools will be closed Thursday.
Blackville District 19 schools will dismiss at noon Wednesday and close Thursday.
Richland School District 2 said Tuesday that unsafe travel conditions for buses, employees, parents and student drivers may prompt delays or cancellations, and that officials are monitoring the storm; however, no decision has been announced on cancellations or delays.
Lexington-Richland School District 5 has not made a decision about delays or cancellations, but said in a tweet Tuesday evening that officials are monitoring storm’s progress. All athletic events for Thursday were canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”
Newberry County School District has not yet made a decision about Thursday but said in a release it will decide by the end of the day Wednesday.
Hurricane Michael was upgraded to a Category 4 storm early Wednesday and is expected to bring high winds and possible heavy rain to the Midlands area Thursday.
This story will be updated as more closings are added.
