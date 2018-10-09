After catching once-in-a-lifetime lobster, family finds one that’s even rarer

When a family of fishermen caught a rare lobster over the summer, it was considered a once-in-a-lifetime discovery.
Just a few months later, the family had parlayed it into a twice-in-a-lifetime discovery.
The Maine family recently netted another colorful crustacean that is considered even harder to find than the one found in July.
Greg Turner said his son caught a lavender lobster in July, according to newscentermaine.com, which reported Turner then caught a calico lobster in September.
The lavender lobsters are found once in 2 million, according to the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute, which said the likelihood of finding a calico lobster is 1 in 30 million, the Press Herald reported.
The family said they will keep the rare creatures — at least for the time being, according to WMTW.
Turner plans on offering the lobsters to an aquarium, and if that doesn’t work out he will release them back into the ocean, per newscentermaine.com.
Until then, the lobsters are on display for customers “in the storage tanks at their Pine Point lobster pound,” according to the the Press Herald, which reported Turner has no plans to cook the lobsters.
Comments