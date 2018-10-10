Nikki Haley resigns: Could she become America’s first female president in 2024?

Shortly after Nikki Haley won the 2010 Republican primary for South Carolina governor, a reporter from Canada asked political consultant David Woodard if he thought she might run for president some day.
That same question was fueling discussion Tuesday after Haley announced that she is stepping down as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations at the end of this year.
Haley, 46, who served six years as South Carolina’s first female governor, said Tuesday that she won’t run against President Donald Trump in 2020.
“Beyond that the sky is the limit,” said Rob Godfrey, who worked on both of Haley’s races for governor and served as deputy chief of staff during her second term.
Godfrey said after her success as governor and at the United Nations, Haley has carved out a role as “one of the most important voices in the Republican Party and the conservative movement.”
Greenville County Republican Party Chairman Nate Leupp said he believes that Haley is in a “perfect position” to run for president in 2024.
“Her approval rating with both Republicans and Democrats is higher than almost any politician in the country,” he said. “I have never ceased to be amazed by her political astuteness. I could very easily see her as the first female president.”
Woodard, a retired Clemson University professor, said he is uncertain that Haley would be successful if she runs for president.
Woodard said although she has held high-profile positions, “there is nothing that prepares you for what the national stage is like.”
Woodard said he expects Haley will accept a private-sector job after leaving the United Nations that will allow her to make “a mountain of money” while also polishing her credentials for a potential presidential run.
According to a financial disclosure that Haley filed this year, she has debts that include between $25,000 and $65,000 in credit cards, a line of credit between $250,000 and $500,000 and a mortgage exceeding $1 million.
Back in the 2010 primary, Woodard crafted negative ads against Haley that failed to prevent her from winning. He said Tuesday that he was impressed with how she handled her role at the United Nations.
“I thought she would be over her head,” he said. “She has been a good water-carrier for the Trump administration.”
While Woodward said he was “shocked” by Haley’s resignation announcement, he praised her and U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, a Republican from Spartanburg, for showing political wisdom in deciding to leave their posts this year.
“Quit while your ahead,” he said.
