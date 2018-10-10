She stole $400K from Midlands nonprofit that offers healthcare to the poor, feds say

A former employee of a Richland County nonprofit will serve more than two years in prison and repay $416,000 in restitution for funds she embezzled from the business, according to federal prosecutors.
Teresa Yarborough-Walker, 50, was sentenced by Judge Mary Geiger Lewis to 30 months in prison for theft of government funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release Wednesday.
Walker was the human resources supervisor for Genesis Health Care Inc. in Blythewood, a nonprofit center that provides health care to poor, rural communities, prosecutors said in the release. The center is funded by the Health Resources Service Administration, which is under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Prosecutors said Walker embezzled from the nonprofit by creating fictitious employees and paying them a salary. She then diverted that money to herself, according to the release.
Walker modified the payroll software to prevent reports from going to management, which would have revealed her scheme, prosecutors said. She stole about $416,257.
The FBI, Columbia Police Department and Internal Revenue Service investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Winston David Holliday Jr.
