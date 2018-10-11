Tropical Storm Michael to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas

A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
After Hurricane Florence made landfall on the North Carolina and South Carolina coast, some people questioned if Gov. Henry McMaster overreacted by evacuating several SC counties. Here is how he responded in a press conference September 15, 2018.
