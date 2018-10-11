Waves crash over The Battery in Charleston as Tropical Storm Michael races across SC
Waves crashed over historic seawall 'The Battery' in Charleston around 9 a.m. on Thursday as Tropical Storm Michael raced across South Carolina. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts near 60 mph. at surrounding islands.
