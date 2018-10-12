SC Democrat sues GOP Caucus over attack ads linking him to socialist Bernie Sanders

Former S.C. Democratic Party chair Dick Harpootlian sued the S.C. Senate Republican Caucus on Friday, asking a judge to block third-party attack ads linking him to self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders in his race for a Senate seat representing parts of Richland and Lexington counties.

The Columbia trial lawyer is running for state Senate District 20 in a special election against Republican Benjamin Dunn on Nov. 6.

The lawsuit asks a state Circuit Court judge for an injunction to block the S.C. Senate Republican Caucus from spending money on attack ads that link Harpootlian to Sanders and his single-payer health care proposal.

Harpootlian alleges in the suit the Senate GOP Caucus is a “legislative caucus committee,” therefore the caucus is limited to contributing $5,000 to Dunn’s campaign. In the complaint, Harpootlian says, according to one television station’s ad by records, “the Senate Republican Caucus has purchased 103 aforementioned ads at a total cost of at least $33,325 worth of air time.”

A hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the Richland County Courthouse.

A representative of the caucus was not immediately available for comment.

Dunn said on Friday he has seen one attack ad against Harpootlian but said he did not know the ads were being made and his campaign is not spending money on the ads.

“I’m campaigning for the seat. I’m not campaigning against Dick Harpootlian,” Dunn said on Friday. “He seems to be doing the same thing on his side. I’m not particularly interested in attack ads. On the other hand, I believe in freedom of speech. I don’t know if it’s necessarily appropriate for a court to block (the ads) unless there’s some clear violation.”

Dunn’s final message on Friday: Go vote on Nov. 6.

Harpootlian endorsed U.S. Sen. Sanders of Vermont in his unsuccessful 2016 presidential primary run against former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, likening Sanders to former President Barack Obama.

“After talking to Bernie Sanders, I had that same feeling — that this guy is an inspirational figure and about changing the direction of this country,” Harpootlian said in 2016.

Sanders — rumored to run for president in 2020 — lost South Carolina in the 2016 presidential primary but has remained a popular figure among some South Carolinians.

Sanders is set to return to Columbia on Oct. 20 — one of several national Democrats slated to stop in the Palmetto State this month — as part of a Our Revolution SC rally at the Koger Center for the Arts, one of nine states he plans to visit before the midterms.

The trip, however, is a thorn in the side for some S.C. Democrats.

They worry the senator’s visit could hurt Democrats’ chances in November — particularly James Smith, Democratic nominee for S.C. governor — by tying their candidates to Sanders’ more liberal political agenda.

This story will be updated.