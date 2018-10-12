Son of alleged Florence County shooter charged with assaulting second minor, deputies say

More than a week after several law enforcement officers got into a deadly shootout while trying to interview a Florence County suspect, the man they were initially investigating has been charged a second time, according to a statement from investigating agency the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Seth David Hopkins, 28, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the statement.
Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Department were arriving for an arranged interview with Hopkins and to search the home when his adopted father, Fred Hopkins, Jr., opened fire. Seth Hopkins was the suspect in a criminal sexual assault case, in which a minor was involved.
The elder Hopkins began an intense, two-hour shoot out with officers, killing one — 30-year police veteran Terrence Carraway.
After the shootout, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was called into take over the investigation.
Seth Hopkins was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor Oct. 5, and his father was charged with murder and six counts of attempted murder.
As Richland County deputies tried to piece together what exactly happened during the shooting and events surrounding them, investigators found a second victim, according to a sheriff’s department statement. The minor was under the age of 11 when he or she was assaulted between 2009 and 2010.
Investigators also gave an update on the six officers who were hospitalized after the shootout. Two of the Florence County Sheriff’s deputies remain in the hospital in critical condition, but another has been upgraded to stable condition, according to the statement.
One Florence police officer remains in the hospital, according to the statement. The others were released last week.
More than a week after the shoot out, the investigation continues, according to the statement. The FBI and sheriff’s department’s crime scene units are working together to process the scene at the home in a upscale Florence County neighborhood.
