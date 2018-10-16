Democrat keeps $300K lead in SC Congress race

Heading into the final weeks of the election campaign, Charleston Democrat Joe Cunningham has a lead in the fundraising race over Republican Katie Arrington of more than $300,000.
Joe Cunningham reported raising $865,199 between July 1 and Sept. 30, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.
Arrington, meanwhile, reported a total of $539,477 in contributions between in the third quarter as part of a competitive congressional race in South Carolina’s 1st District.
Cunningham, a Charleston attorney, reported spending $631,017 in the same period.
Arrington, a first-term member of the S.C. Legislature, reported spending $256,094 over a three-month period in her filing with the Federal Election Commission on Monday.
She had a total of $339,006 on hand to spend in the final weeks of the campaign, with $344,600 in outstanding debt. Cunningham also has a hefty lead in cash-on-hand, with $543,125 available for the last three weeks of the campaign in the Lowcountry district.
A Dorchester Republican, Arrington upset U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford of Charleston in the Republican primary in June, after Sanford left $1.5 million unspent in his bid for another term in the House.
Cunningham has held a fundraising lead for much of the year, raising a total of $1.6 million in the election campaign compared to $845,903 for Arrington.
In August, the national Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced it was putting resources behind Cunningham as part of its Red to Blue program targeting vulnerable Republican districts, signaling they think the 1st District is one they could potentially flip if a “blue wave” elects a crop of new Democrats in November.
Arrington had her campaign momentarily halted in June, when she was hospitalized after a head-on car crash shortly after the primary. The collision did give Arrington even more national attention, however, including a sit-down with President Donald Trump in July.
Cunningham also briefly stopped campaigning in the aftermath of Arrington’s accident.
