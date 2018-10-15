Trevor Noah, who hosts ‘The Daily Show’ on Comedy Central, will bring his standup tour to Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena in March 2019.
Trevor Noah, who hosts ‘The Daily Show’ on Comedy Central, will bring his standup tour to Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena in March 2019. Evan Agostini N&O file photo
Trevor Noah, who hosts ‘The Daily Show’ on Comedy Central, will bring his standup tour to Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena in March 2019. Evan Agostini N&O file photo

South Carolina

‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah bringing his comedy tour to SC

By Donna Isbell Walker

The Greenville News

October 15, 2018 03:47 PM

GREENVILLE, SC

Comic Trevor Noah, who also hosts the late night “Daily Show” on Comedy Central, is embarking on his first arena tour, and it stops in Greenville March 22.

Noah, who played the Peace Center last year, will perform at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets are $39.50-$95, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 19.

A native of South Africa, Noah is known for his sometimes-biting political and social commentary. He also is the author of the best-selling memoir “Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood.”

For more info, go to www.ticketmaster.com.

  Comments  