After demolitions, S Carolina capital aims to save buildings

South Carolina's capital city is considering an ordinance to delay the rapid demolition of some historic buildings, following the razing of two buildings that qualified for city landmark status.
Columbia's chief preservation planner, Amy Moore, tells The State the city had contemplated a similar "demolition delay" ordinance several years ago, but was galvanized this time by tear downs this past May and in 2012.
The present draft would delay demolition for at least 180 days while city staff works with the owners to find secondary uses, buyers or financial incentives for reusing buildings with historic, architectural or cultural significance that are outside protected districts.
The proposal has received pushback from developers, realtors and the University of South Carolina Foundations. That organization sold the building razed in May, and CEO Jason Caskey says the ordinance would limit the university's growth.
