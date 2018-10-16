Arby’s goes duck-wild with new sandwich. SC restaurant is one of few serving it.

Is Arby’s trying to start a new duck dynasty in South Carolina?

The fast-food restaurant chain, best known for its roast beef sandwiches, announced it is making a new addition to its menu.

Starting Oct. 20, Arby’s will introduce its Seared Duck Breast Sandwich, according to a news release.

The sandwich features “premium duck breast, smoked cherry sauce, crispy onions all on a signature Arby’s bun,” the restaurant’s website reported.

The bad news is that only 16 of the 3,400 Arby’s locations around the world will offer the duck breast sandwich.

The good news for South Carolina residents is the Palmetto State has one of the locations that will be serving the Seared Duck Breast Sandwich starting on Saturday.

Arby’s announced that its Summerville location will feature the sandwich. The only other Arby’s in the southeast to serve the sandwich are in Atlanta; Jonesboro, Arkansas and Lafayette, Louisiana.

These 16 locations were selected for a specific reason. They are “located in one of the four waterfowl ‘migration flyways,’ “ according to Arby’s, which added that all 16 of the franchises are in “close proximity to actual duck hunting areas.”

The sandwich will cost $6.99, postandcourier.com reported.

This file photo shows an Arby’s in Georgia. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Customers interested in taking a bite out of the duck breast sandwich should not waste time getting to Arby’s, and not just because the first 10 customers to order it will get an Arby’s duck hunting camouflage hat. But because the fast-food chain reported “only a limited number of sandwiches will be available at each restaurant.”

The duck breast sandwich is the latest menu item featuring game meats. In the past, Arby’s has sold deep-fried turkey sandwiches and a venison sandwich, according to Food & Wine.

“It’s that time of year again — the season of the hunter. This year we tip our hats to the men and women of the marsh, chasing the sunrise to set their decoys and patiently waiting for the fowl to fly in,” Arby’s website stated.

