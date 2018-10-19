Two teens make two separate threats to ‘shoot up’ one SC high school, cops say

Two students were arrested after making separate threats to ‘shoot up’ a South Carolina high school, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release late Friday.

Sheriff’s school resource officer Timothy Knight “handled both threats” at Cheraw High School “in a timely manner,” and students “were never in immediate danger at any time,” Sheriff Jay Brooks said in the news release.

Each teen was charged with student threats and “turned over to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice for prosecution,” Brooks said.

A 15-year-old accused of one of the threats was “upset about other students picking on him for how he treated his girlfriend,” according to the sheriff’s office news release. The student was sent home.

SIGN UP

“After he left, the student “sent a text message to another student advising that student not to attend school next week because the suspect said he was going to return and ‘shoot up’ the school,” the news release said.

Investigators have a copy of the text message, according to the release.

The teen “admitted to sending the text, but said he only sent it because he was upset and had no plans of carrying through with any violence,” according to the news release.

In the second incident, a 14-year-old student got in a fight in a bathroom in the school’s commons area and “also made a verbal threat to shoot up the school, “ the news release said. Several students heard the threat and reported it to Knight, according to the news release.

The 14-year-old denies making the threat, the sheriff’s office said.

In a statement in the news release, the Chesterfield County School District said district officials worked with the sheriff’s office on the case.

The release does not specify when each incident occurred.

SHARE COPY LINK FBI Supervisory Special Agent Frank Nivar announces Aug. 22, 2018 a partnership with the Wake County school system and local law enforcement agencies to warn students about not making school threats. Threats have surged since the Parkland shooting.