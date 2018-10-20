If you have this inside your toilet, it may explode government agency warns

A pressurized flushing system installed in some toilets could cause you a terrifying surprise while you’re in the bathroom. You may even get injured.

The Flushmate II 501-B has been recalled as of Oct. 18, according the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a consumer protection agency of the United States government.

The Flushmate can cause your toilet to shatter with built up pressure, according to the safety commission.

“The system can burst at or near the vessel weld seam releasing stored pressure. This pressure can lift the tank lid and shatter the tank, posing impact and laceration hazards to consumers and property damage,” the commission says on its website.

The unit is a black cylinder that sits inside the tank of a toilet. About 1.4 millions devices are affected in the United States, according to the safety commission, along with an additional 17,300 in Canada.

The commission suggests you replace the unit with a different model if you have such a device in your tank.

The Flushmate II 501-B is part of Flushmate’s “Pressure-Assisted” systems described on the company’s website as “a component inside of a specially designed toilet that harnesses the pressure from the water supply line to provide the energy needed to complete the flush.”

Here’s how the Flushmate is supposed to work the company says — it “traps air as it fills with water and uses the water supply line pressure to compress the trapped air inside. The compressed air forces the water into the bowl so instead of the ‘pulling’ or siphon action of a gravity unit, the Pressure-Assisted unit ‘pushes’ waste out. This vigorous flushing action rinses the bowl better than gravity units.”

This isn’t the first recall of a Flushmate device. The Flushmate III, a different model, was recalled in 2012, 2014 and 2016 for the same reasons as the latest call back, according to Consumber Product Safety Commission.

You can see if your toilet would be affected here.

