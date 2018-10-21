SC lawmaker recovering after heart attack and surgery

S.C. Rep. Mike Pitts was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack Saturday, according to a post on the lawmaker’s Facebook page.
“Best bull I’ve ever taken,” Pitts, R-Laurens, said in a post Sunday morning that included a picture of him with a deer he had killed. “20 minutes post pic I had a heart attack. Surgery and now recovering in Missoula.”
Missoula is in Montana, about 200 miles east of Spokane, Wash.
Pitts’ post had more than 300 comments offering thoughts, prayers and well wishes. Other lawmakers and state officials expressed support for the Upstate lawmaker, whose District 14 includes parts of Greenwood and Laurens counties.
A former Greenville police officer, Pitts has served in the S.C. House of Representatives since 2003.
