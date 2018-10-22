After SC Dem candidate drops out, this middle school teacher launches a write-in bid

An S.C. middle school teacher is hoping to make an impact with SC voters in the last two weeks before Election Day.

Michele Phillips, a sixth-grade teacher at Orange Grove Charter School in Charleston, has announced a write-in bid to become South Carolina’s next state superintendent of education.

Phillips announced the bid and launched a social media campaign on Saturday, complete with a reminder of how to spell her name.

“We’re not writing off this election, we’re writing in Michele with one L and Phillips with two,” Phillips says in a video announcing her campaign.

Phillips launched her campaign the same week the official Democratic candidate to run South Carolina’s schools, former professor Israel Romero of Spartanburg, withdrew from the race after it was revealed he was convicted of a felony charge in 2008 that would disqualify him from serving.

Romero served time for unauthorized practice of law, a report by the Anderson Independent Mail uncovered.

The withdrawal leaves incumbent Republican Molly Spearman otherwise running unopposed for a second term as head of the state’s education department.

Despite his withdrawal, Romero’s name is still listed on the ballot. Absentee voting in South Carolina has already been open for two weeks.

“I like Molly Spearman, but democracy only works when voters have a choice,” Phillips writes on her Facebook page. She says she wants to focus on funding inequities between SC schools and “make advocacy for teachers and children a top priority.”

The social studies teacher is also a professional development coordinator with the Charleston County School District and a former assistant professor at the College of Charleston, according to a resume posted to her campaign page.

Attempts by The State to reach Phillips on Monday were not immediately successful.

While she has a short period of time to get her name out to voters, Phillips said in her announcement she looks forward to using social media to engage directly with voters, “in addition to starting a unit on ancient Egypt this week with my sixth graders.”