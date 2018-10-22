Judge expected to strike down controversial nuclear law that raised SCE&G’s rates

A state judge soon will find unconstitutional the infamous law that enabled South Carolina’s $9 billion nuclear construction fiasco, according to a state senator.
That ruling could affect how much SCE&G 730,000 electric customers pay by reducing the amount the Cayce-based utility can charge them to pay off the failed V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion project, which the utility abandoned in July 2017.
It also could cause Dominion Energy to walk away from its proposed buyout of SCE&G’s parent company, SCANA. The Virginia-based utility has said it will pull out of that deal if lawmakers or a court throw out the 2007 Base Load Review Act, blocking SCE&G from charging its customers to recover its almost $5 billion in nuclear-related costs.
State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said the 2007 law could be declared unconstitutional at a Charlotte energy conference Friday, according to the Charlotte Business Journal. Several sources independently confirmed to The State Hutto’s understanding of Circuit Judge John Hayes’ upcoming order, which could be announced as early as next week.
The impact of Hayes’ potential ruling is far from definite.
The proposed judgment is part of a trial in which SCE&G ratepayers are seeking to stop the utility from charging them for the failed V.C. Summer project. In a class-action lawsuit, those ratepayers also are trying to force the utility to refund the more than $2 billion it already has charged customers for the project.
Hayes’ ruling would not take effect until the ratepayers’ trial – which has not started – ends., Hutto said. The ruling likely will be appealed to the S.C. Supreme Court by the losing side in any event, he said.
Attorneys involved in the case were asked recently to draft proposed rulings for Hayes, Hutto and others said. In those drafts, Hayes asked they include a finding that the Base Load Review Act is unconstitutional, they said.
The 2007 law, written in part by an SCE&G attorney, enabled the utility to charge customers billions of dollars while the project was being built and even after it failed.
Since the project began nearly a decade ago, SCE&G electric customers have paid more than $2 billion — $27 a month on the average residential customer’s bill — for two unfinished nuclear reactors that were abandoned without ever producing any power.
Comments