Florence deputy dies almost 3 weeks after shootout

Weeks after being wounded during a shootout in an upscale Florence County neighborhood, a deputy has died.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator Farrah Turner died Monday, according to multiple news reports, including WPDE-TV.

She was listed earlier in the day as being in critical condition after having her feet amputated a week ago, according to a statement from mother Katie Goodwin.





“This horrendous act of violence has altered my daughter’s life forever but I do believe that God has a plan for her,” Goodwin said in the statement.

SIGN UP

Since the Oct. 3 shooting, Turner underwent nine operations, according to a GoFundMe page Goodwin shared. She spent most of her time in the hospital in intensive care, according to the statement.

Her father told WPDE that Turner’s leg was severely wounded during the shooting, but the family was initially hopeful it could be saved.

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, the fundraiser had collected more than almost $10,000 of its $300,000 goal.

“She has devoted her life to protecting others, so now it is time that we do our part to show our appreciation for her service and commitment,” the GoFundMe reads.

The shootout left six officers injured and two killed. Officer Scott Williamson of Florence police is still in critical condition, and two other deputies — Sarah Miller and Arie Davis — were released from the hospital over the weekend.

The shootout started shortly after investigators from the Florence County Sheriff’s Department arrived for an arranged interview with Seth David Hopkins, 28. Seth Hopkins was a suspect in a case involving criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

As deputies arrived, Seth Hopkins’ adopted father, Fred Hopkins, Jr., opened fire, shooting at deputies with a pistol and two military assault rifles. All in all, more than 400 rounds of fire were exchanged between the elder Hopkins and the pinned down police officers.

Fred Hopkins was apprehended after a two-hour shootout, and two days later he was charged with six counts of attempted murder and one count of murder for the death of police officer Sgt. Terrence Carraway.

Seth Hopkins was also arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.