SC Gov. McMaster orders flags to be flown at half staff in honor of fallen officer

After a second South Carolina law enforcement officer died from wounds suffered in an Oct. 3 ambush, the governor has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in her memory.

Florence County Deputy Farrah B. Turner died Monday, according to Sheriff Kenney Boone.

After her death was announced, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster offered his condolences. He also posted on Twitter that flags will be flown at half staff in the deputy’s honor.

“I will be ordering that flags be flown at half staff beginning at dawn (Tuesday) until the day of her internment,” McMaster tweeted.

No funeral arrangements have been made, but will be announced at a later date, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Major Michael Nunn.

The governor made a similar order after the shooting where seven law enforcement officers were hit by gunfire. Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway was killed in the shooting, The State reported.

After Carraway’s death, McMaster said the gesture was a “mark of respect for the law enforcement officers who were senselessly shot in Florence. ... Please, take this opportunity to reflect on what their sacrifice means to you.”

Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve a warrant when 74-year-old Fred Hopkins opened fire on them, in addition to the police officers and other emergency responders who attempted to help, The State reported.

Hopkins was arrested following a two-hour shootout, where more than 400 rounds were fired, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, whose department is leading the investigation.