A Hilton Head church’s youth director facing 2 counts of sexual assault free on bond

The youth group director at a Hilton Head Island church who was charged last week with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor age 11 to 14 is free on bond, according to court documents.
Hector Rene Morales-Pratts, 42, was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and released the next afternoon, according to the jail log.
Morales-Pratts was the director of youth ministry at St. Francis By the Sea Catholic Church and School, according to the church’s website and his LinkedIn page. The LinkedIn page says he’d held that position since April 2016. He also volunteered at another church for about two years leading up to coming to St. Franics, the page said.
The incidents the charges originated from did not occur at the church and had taken place over the past two or so years, Capt. Bob Bromage, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said Tuesday morning.
The total bond was $40,000, according to court documents.
A person is guilty of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree if he or she engages in sexual battery with a child who is between the ages of 11 and 14, according to South Carolina law. The charge is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
A call to St. Francis Tuesday morning was deferred to the Diocese of Charleston per the church’s media communication policy. A call to the media person was not immediately returned.
This story will be updated.
