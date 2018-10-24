2 Columbia golf courses put up for sale

Two landmark Columbia golf courses — The Members Club at Woodcreek & WildeWood — are for sale.

The courses, built in 1976, are listed on the commercial real estate website LoopNet for $3.85 million. The listing says the two courses have been operated as one by members but can be sold separately.

The courses would be the third and fourth Columbia-area courses to close or change hands in the past few years.

The Golf Club of South Carolina at Crickentree closed earlier this year. In July, the national investment firm that holds the loan on the course announced to neighbors in an email that the course had gone bankrupt and foreclosure proceedings had begun.

In a public meeting with residents, an attorney for that firm, E-Capital, told neighbors the intent was to subdivide the golf course into small lots and build 450 homes.

The former Rawls Creek golf course, also known as the Coldstream course, near Irmo closed a few years ago.

The owners, Mungo Homes Co., decided to donate the 116-acre course to the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission. Eventually, the commission plans to link the 4.5 miles of cart paths to the Three Rivers Greenway, a series of river walks in Columbia and Lexington County.

Jessica Chavis, an instructor with the University of South Carolina’s College of Hospitality, Retail and Sports and a specialist in golf club management, said in July that the Midlands has too many golf courses. There are 18 in Richland and Lexington counties.

Many of those courses were built by developers and then were poorly managed when all of the homes surrounding them were sold, she said.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with the number of people who play golf; that is actually up,” Chavis said. “What we have is an over-saturation of the market with clubs in general.”

Woodcreek Country Club, located at 301 Club Ridge Road in Woodcreek Farms, Elgin, is listed at $2.55 million.





“Woodcreek Country Club boasts an excellent Tom Fazio designed golf course, a well-appointed clubhouse and a full range of amenities for members to enjoy,” the listing says.

The amenities listed include a 12,000 square foot clubhouse, a bar and grill, tennis courts and a swimming pool.

The listing notes the 18-hole course is the home to the University of South Carolina men’s and women’s golf programs.

WildeWood Country Club — located at 90 Mallet Hill Road in Wildewood, Columbia — is listed at $1.3 million.





“The course itself is fair, yet challenging, for golfers of all handicaps, and immaculate fairways and Tif-Eagle bermuda grass greens help make WildeWood one of the most playable courses you will find,” the listing says.

The 18-hole course, designed by Russell Breeden, features a 10,000 square foot Colonial-style clubhouse, pro-shop, bar and grill, indoor and outdoor tennis courts and a swimming pool.

The courses are located about 25 minutes from downtown Columbia in northeast Richland County.