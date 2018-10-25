How to clean a softshell crab

By
South Carolina

Columbia's 57-year-old seafood market and restaurant closes

By Jeff Wilkinson

October 25, 2018 12:14 PM

Palmetto Seafood Co., which has operated on Gervais Street near Five Points in Columbia for nearly 60 years, has closed.

A sign on the door said it was due to a death of one of owner Lucius and Addie Moultrie's sons. The Moultries could not be reached for comment.

Moultrie had been a customer at the Palmetto Seafood Co. for more than 20 years when owner Ralph Floyd, who opened the market in 1961, spoke to him about buying the business.

Palmetto Seafood Co. owner Lucius Moultrie talks with customer Mike Crawford who he has known for over 25 years after filling his order.
Moultrie had just retired from the Columbia Fire Department after 26 years and had always dreamed of owning his own business.

So in April 1997, after discussing the idea with his family, Moultrie bought the market

He painted it blue

Customers make their way by the Palmetto Seafood Company on Gervais Street after buying a box of oysters. The store which first opened in 1961 is now owned by Lucius Moultrie who bought the business in 1997.
and added a kitchen.

Lucius Moultrie, right, owner of Palmetto Seafood Company, cooks up some fried fish.
Soon the business was known for its homemade tartar sauce, hushpuppies and catfish stew among other seafood favorites.

By Thursday, the store's Facebook page, website and telephone had been disabled.

