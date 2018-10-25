‘Dry ice bomb’ explodes in Taco Bell employee’s hand, SC deputies say

A plastic drink bottle that exploded in the hand of a South Carolina restaurant employee while he was cleaning the parking lot was a “dry ice bomb,” according to authorities.
The incident happened late Tuesday morning at the Taco Bell on the 7600 block of Warren H. Abernathy Highway, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
An employee told deputies he was cleaning up trash from the parking lot when he saw a clear plastic bottle partially filled with a clear liquid. When he went to pick up the bottle, “it exploded the instant he touched it,” the report states.
The employee was not injured except for some tingling to his hand, deputies said.
Investigators ruled out a “one pot” operation for cooking methamphetamine, the report states.
Deputies told WSPA that an employee the night shift at the restaurant had been making dry ice bombs in the parking lot the night before and left the bottle there.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office told The State no charges will be filed.
