Lexington restaurant closes

Tijuana Flats, a a Tex-Mex restaurant chain based in Winter Park, Florida, has closed its Lexington restaurant.

The store at 5318 Sunset Blvd. opened in October 2017.

The chain sells made-to-order burritos, tacos, chimichangas and other Tex-Mex selections.

Tijuana Flats on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington is closing. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

A sign on the restaurant informed its customers — referred to as “Flatheads” — of the closure.

“We regret to let you know hat we have made the difficult business decision to close our Lexington restaurant,” it reads. “Thanks for your support and we hope to serve you at one of our other Tijuana Flats.”

That may be difficult.

Its only other Midlands location, on Percival Road in Columbia, closed on March 4. And the three Charlotte-area locations have closed since 2015.

Tijuana Flats, founded in 1995, has more than 130 stores, with more than 100 being company owned, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. They are located in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.