R&B star Toni Braxton to kick off her tour in Columbia

R&B legend Toni Braxton will kick off her “Long as I Live” tour in Columbia in January.
The tour begins Jan. 19 at Columbia’s Township Auditorium and includes stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville and Los Angeles.
Braxton has been nominated for 11 Grammys, winning seven of them including Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1996 for “Un-Break my Heart.” Her 1993 self-titled debut album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, according to the Grammys website.
Joining Braxton will be SWV, a popular female R&B group from the 1990s.
Tickets for the Columbia performance are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
