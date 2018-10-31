SC SWAT team literally drops in on young students and patients, dressed as superheroes

South Carolina police officers spread Halloween wonder for young students and hospital patients on Wednesday morning.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department shared photos and videos on social media of its SWAT team entertaining the kids while dressed as Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, Iron Man, Captain America, The Flash and Bumblebee the Transformer .
One of the videos shows Spider-Man rappelling down the side of Jennie Moore Elementary School.
Students wrapping around a courtyard let out a constant stream of screaming while Spider-Man is suspended upside-down, swinging from window to window and waving at students inside.
Another post showed police dropping in from a Mount Pleasant Fire and Rescue ladder truck for students at two other schools in the Charleston County district – Laurel Hill Primary and Charles Pinckney Elementary.
Mount Pleasant SWAT members also joined the Charleston Police Department in rappelling down the side of MUSC Children’s Hospital in Charleston, they wrote on Facebook.
