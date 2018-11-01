Follow along as pivotal hearing into SCE&G electric rates begins

The S.C. Public Service Commission convened Thursday in the first day of hearings into over SCE&G’s electric rates and Virginia-based Dominion Energy’s proposed buyout of the Cayce-based utility.
At stake is who will pay for SCE&G’s failed, $9 billion nuclear project and how big the power bills of about 728,000 SCE&G customers will be in the future.
Thursday’s hearing is the first in what’s expected to be a month-long forum for competing narratives — from customers, regulators and the utility — about who is at fault for the nuclear expansion project’s collapse.
First up to speak is a pair of environmental groups — Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club — who are expected to argue the project was ill-conceived from the start, given the costs, the risk of nuclear construction and a host of other factors.
They want the PSC to eliminate SCE&G’s entire $27-a-month nuclear surcharge. They also want the utility to refund the $2 billion it already has collected from its customers.
Dominion has proposed refunding SCE&G’s electric customers roughly $1,000 each and cutting SCE&G’s power bills by about $10 a month. But Dominion would retain the right to charge the average SCE&G customer another $4,000 for the unfinished project over the next 20 years.
In an alternate plan filed last week, Dominion said it instead could drop the proposed $1,000 refunds in favor of a bigger, $20-a-month rate cut. That plan would cost SCE&G customers about $1,700 over the next 20 years.
SCE&G’s original plans — which would cost its customers thousands more than that over the next half-century — also are on the table before the PSC.
Below follows a list of updates from the hearing:
▪ The state’s utility watchdog, the Office of Regulatory Staff, kicked off the hearing by asking that all documents related to the project be made public. SCE&G has fought to keep many of those documents — including key testimony from witnesses — confidential.
▪ SCE&G’s attorney, Belton Zeigler, says that “all-or-nothing” approach isn’t appropriate. Some documents are protected by attorney client privilege. Others aren’t relevant, he said. For example, he said, someone could have written a critical email about the project and then change his or her mind. Zeigler says SCE&G would be willing to discuss releasing documents on a case-by-case basis. “If ORS can point to the things they want to release, we will be happy to discuss them.”
▪ Bob Guild, representing environmental groups, says project was a bad idea from the get-go and was mismanaged while SCE&G lied to regulators and the public. Now, Dominion is here to buy SCE&G and charge ratepayers. “It is as if we are confronted by a murder followed by armed robbery.”
▪ Guild frames case as “a story of greed and deception” that focuses on SCE&G’s hubris.
▪ ORS attorney, Matthew Richardson, says he can’t explain to 3rd-grade daughter why SCE&G can charge customers for failed project. “What’s even harder to explain is why the SCANA shareholder should get a profit out of this and why the executives should get bonuses paid by ratepayers.” Richardson argues SCE&G estimated in early 2015 that its project was going to cost far more and last years longer than contractors were saying. He says SCE&G ignored its own analysis and gave regulators the contractors’ unrealistic numbers.. “SCCE&G just didn’t come clean about the true schedule and cost,” in order to retain tax credits and continue revised rates.
