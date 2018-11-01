Midlands nursing home worker stole from woman displaced by Hurricane Michael, cops say

A South Carolina nursing home employee took a credit card belonging to a 94-year-old Hurricane Michael evacuee and then made fraudulent charges on the card, according to deputies.
Candida Benita Chin, 45, of Sumter, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday.
Warrants say that between Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, at Blue Ridge Healthcare in Sumter, Chin took a credit card belonging to a resident and made four unauthorized charges totaling about $600, according to the release.
The incident report says the victim is 94 years old and was evacuated from Georgetown because of the weather. At the time, Hurricane Michael was about to make landfall in South Carolina.
Exploitation of a vulnerable adult is a felony and carries up to five years in prison, under South Carolina law.
