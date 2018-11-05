Owner of vintage military-vehicle from Hilton Head participates in Yemassee Mud Run

South Carolina

Concours motoring festival concludes with ‘best in show’ award. Here’s who won

By Drew Martin

dmartin@islandpacket.com

November 05, 2018 10:22 AM

A 1931 Stutz DV32 Convertible Victoria won the “Best of Show” Sunday at the 17th annual Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival held at the Port Royal Golf Club on Hilton Head Island.

New Jersey residents Joseph and Margie Cassini are the owners of the winner.

2018Winners-01.jpg
Front: The “Best of Show,” was awarded to New Jersey residents Joseph and Margie Cassini for their 1931 Stutz DV32 Convertible Victoria. The Cassini’s convertible was also chosen from the event’s Best Rolling Art vehicle.
Rob Kaufman

Other top awards were:

The Cassini’s convertible was also chosen for the event’s Best Rolling Art vehicle.

Other winners:

The Best Production/Performance vehicle – The Paul Doerring Founders Award was awarded to Kentucky residents Hunt and Pat Palmer-Ball for their 1967 American Shelby GT350 Fastback.

The Best Road & Track vehicle was awarded to North Carolina resident Jeff Files for his 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gull Wing.

2018Winners-04.jpg
Back: The "Best of Show," was awarded to New Jersey residents Joseph and Margie Cassini for their 1931 Stutz DV32 Convertible Victoria. The Cassini's convertible was also chosen from the event's Best Rolling Art vehicle. Middle: The Best Production/Performance vehicle – The Paul Doerring Founders Award was awarded to Kentucky residents Hunt and Pat Palmer-Ball for their 1967 American Shelby GT350 Fastback. Front: The Best Road & Track vehicle was awarded to North Carolina resident Jeff Files for his 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gull Wing.
Rob Kaufman

The ‘People’s Choice’ winner was a 1929 Ford Station Wagon owned by Thomas & Donna Fitzgerald of Selma, N.C.

In addition to vehicle awards, the 2nd Annual Michelin Junior Challenge Design, a scholarship program provided by a partnership among the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance, Michelin and the Beaufort County School District, was awarded to Hilton Head Island High School student Lily Tothero.

2018Winners-09.jpg
A scholarship program in partnership between the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance, Michelin and the Beaufort County School District was awarded to Hilton Head Island High School student Lily Tothero, center, as the overall winner for the 2nd Annual Michelin Junior Challenge Design.
Rob Kaufman

The 18th annual Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance Motoring Festival is scheduled for Oct. 25 through Nov. 3, 2019.

For more information, visit www.HHIConcours.com.

