Suspended South Carolina prosecutor seeks retirement pay

A prosecutor in South Carolina suspended while he faces corruption charges is pushing to get full retirement benefits.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that suspended 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson has asked that the state continue retirement payments on his $141,000 annual salary until a new prosecutor takes office in January.
Those payments would allow Johnson to complete his second four-year term and qualify for a pension worth about $100,000.
The South Carolina Commission on Prosecution Coordination has rejected Johnson's request.
Johnson's attorney, Lewis Cromer, says his client is entitled to the payments because he was twice elected as chief prosecutor for Richland and Kershaw counties. Cromer says Johnson is innocent until proven guilty.
Prosecutors say Johnson is accused of spending thousands of taxpayer dollars on personal expenses.
