Witnesses saw man on ledge hours before falling death

A South Carolina man may have been dangling from a third-story apartment window as much as two hours before falling to his death.
Local news media report witnesses tell police they saw a man on a window ledge on the downtown Charleston thoroughfare of King Street before his death Monday night.
One witness tells police the man appeared intoxicated.
Charleston police later found 19-year-old Reeve Schleimer lying motionless in a "profuse" amount of blood on the sidewalk below the open window. It's unclear if Schleimer was the person seen earlier.
When officers entered the apartment, the found a woman passed out on a couch. She was taken to a hospital after officers said they couldn't wake her.
Police continue to investigate.
