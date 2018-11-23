Lawsuit: S Carolina town violated disabled resident’s rights

A federal lawsuit says a South Carolina town "willfully" violated the rights of a disabled resident by denying her permission to install a cover over her driveway and entrance ramp.
The State reports the lawsuit says the resident, who has limited mobility, told town officials the covered space would help prevent falls. It says the woman had fallen repeatedly on her driveway, and a contractor recommended the installation.
The federal Department of Justice sent a letter to the town last month providing guidelines and ordering it to pay a $40,000 settlement to avoid the lawsuit. Irmo had until last week to respond. The lawsuit says Irmo's denial was based on an ordinance prohibiting structures extending in front of properties. It accuses the town of violating the federal Fair Housing Act.
