She dropped off child and hasn’t been seen since, Columbia police say of missing woman

A search is underway for a missing woman, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
On Wednesday, police reported they are searching for Porscha LeAnn Hardy, according to the news release.
The 24-year-old has not been seen since Dec. 15, when she was reported missing “after she dropped (off) her child at a local daycare center,” police said in the news release.
Hardy’s family is concerned for her safety, telling police “that being away from home is unusual behavior,” according to the news release.
Police described Hardy as “a black female with black/brown shoulder length hair,” saying she is approximately 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds, per the news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.
