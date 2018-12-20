Don’t let the cold forecast stop you. Here are 5 fun things to do in Myrtle Beach

It’s starting to feel chilly out along the Grand Strand this week.
The current forecast shows that highs will stay in the high 50s, which is enough to make us bring out a lightweight jacket.
But you shouldn’t let the cold temperatures ruin your plans to enjoy the Myrtle Beach area.
Thankfully, there’s still plenty to do in the Grand Strand that doesn’t involve the beach and boardwalk.
Eat out at one of The Grand Strand’s famous BBQ joints (or seafood restaurants)
Everyone knows South Carolina is famous for its pulled pork-style barbecue. The Palmetto State is also the only state to feature all four styles of barbecue sauce (mustard, light tomato, heavy tomato, vinegar).
Myrtle Beach has plenty of options to enjoy some of the best barbecue, but you should definitely add these to your bucket list:
- Little Pigs Bar-B-Q
- (National chain) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
- (Pawleys Island) Hog Heaven BBQ, Seafood and Country Cooking
- Sticky Fingers
- (Conway) Radd Dew’s Bar-B-Que Pit
- Simply Southern Smokehouse
- Big D’s BBQ Trough
Another delicacy in the Grand Strand is of course the seafood. You can try the Lowcountry classic shrimp and grits, salmon, oysters, and more. There are plenty of options in Myrtle Beach. Now you just have to pick one.
See a show at the Carolina Opry
You might’ve heard of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, but you haven’t seen Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Opry.
The Carolina Opry Theater hosts a wide range of shows from country to performing arts. The theater also hosts an annual “Carolina Opry Christmas Special” that’s fondly called “The Christmas Show of the South.”
Play some classic pinball
If you’re a fan of the classic arcade games of the ‘70s and ‘80s, then you’ve come to the right city.
Myrtle Beach has its own pinball museum where you can actually travel back in time and play some of the oldest pinball machines.
The museum/arcade room combo is also very cheap to play, where you can drop $12 to play as many games as you want within an hour.
Explore Ripley’s famous attractions
Even though exploring Ripley’s Believe It or Not attractions should be on your to-do list anyway, there’s nothing like a wintry day to force you inside.
There’s of course the classic Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum that every local and tourist should go to and see a metal T-Rex, explore a mirror maze and experience life in 5-D.
Ripley’s Aquarium will also give you a break from the cold and allow you to see life under the sea.
But if you do want to see something outside of Ripley’s bizarre displays, you could also check out the Hollywood Wax Museum.
Have a nice cup of coffee at a local coffee shop
Of course, you can’t survive a chilly winter day in Myrtle Beach without a nice hot beverage.
The Roasted Bean is a cute shop where you’re also steps away from shopping at The Market Common.
Now you can warm yourself up and add a pep to your step to wrap up your Christmas shopping.
Of course you can go on sites such as Yelp, TripAdvisor and FourSquare to see where else you can get your local dose of caffeine.
