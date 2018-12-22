One dead after Lexington deputies were shot at by suicidal suspect, police say

A 55-year-old man is dead after firing at police following a suicidal incident, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.
On Friday night, around 10:45 Lexington deputies responded to a house on the 700 block of Founders Road concerning an alleged suicidal subject, according to Sheriff Jay Koon. When police arrived the person who called police said the man had left the house and the caller believed the subject had fired a gun.
K9 units were deployed, locating the man and as two deputies approached the officers were allegedly shot at by the subject, Koon said. Deputies returned fire, striking the person. No deputies or police dogs were harmed.
Police immediately called out Emergency Medical Services, according to Koon. The man was transported to the hospital. He died from the gunshot wound, Coroner Margaret Fisher pronounced.
Koon said updates would be provided as they become available.
South Carolina Law Enforcement was called in to investigate the officer involved shooting.
