South Carolina

Machinists say Boeing fired workers over union membership

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

December 22, 2018 11:16 AM

FILE - In this March 31, 2017, file photo, Boeing employees stand near the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at the company's facility in South Carolina after conducting its first test flight at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, S.C. The International Association of Machinist says six of its earliest and most vocal members have been fired at Boeing’s South Carolina plant, months after some employees at the sprawling North Charleston campus voted to join the union.
COLUMBIA, S.C.

The country's largest aerospace union says some of its more vocal members were fired from a Boeing plant in South Carolina.

The International Association of Machinists tells The Associated Press it sees the move as retaliation for its having made inroads after several organization attempts.

In May, employees working on Boeing's flight line voted 2-1 to join the Machinists, who already represent more than 35,000 Boeing employees at 24 locations nationwide.

IAMWA organizing director Vinnie Addeo tells the AP six flight-line employees were fired in recent months for infractions that had never been a problem before the workers unionized.

But Boeing spokeswoman Libba Holland said the company hadn't singled out union supporters.

