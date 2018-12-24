South Carolina

Family offers reward for teen who vanished on way to school

The Associated Press

December 24, 2018 05:10 AM

LOBECO, S.C.

Relatives of a missing South Carolina teenager have doubled the reward offered for information leading to the teen who disappeared this month on his way to school.

The Island Packet reports 18-year-old Malik Spencer was last seen Tuesday, and his family increased the reward to $2,000 on Sunday.

His mother, Michelle Spencer-Ransom, says she was heading to work while Spencer was heading to school Tuesday morning. But she says the Whale Branch High School senior never made it to school, back home that night or to his part-time job.

Spencer was reported missing Wednesday night, and the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office found the teen's abandoned car in a rural area on Friday morning. The search is ongoing.

