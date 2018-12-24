White supremacist group’s flyers posted around Conway

Someone posted flyers for the white supremacist group Patriot Front in Conway over the weekend. The flyers were posted around the downtown area.
Several different flyers were posted around the center of the Horry County seat with messages like “Reclaim America” and “Keep America American.” They all point people to the website of the known white supremacist group Patriot Front.
Both the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League call Patriot Front a white supremacist organization.
Another posted seen on the streets of Conway reads, “Keep America American,” calling on people to report undocumented immigrants.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, “Patriot Front (PF) is a white nationalist hate group that formed in the aftermath of the deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.”
“The organization broke off from Vanguard America (VA), a neo-Nazi group that participated in the chaotic demonstration,” according to the SPLC.
One person died and another 20 injured when a man drove a car into a group of people who were protesting the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017, according to NBC news. A jury convicted James Alex Fields Jr. of murder in the case earlier this year, the network reports.
