‘At 7, that’s marginal, right?’ Lexington, SC girl ends up on the phone with Trump

Lexington County’s Collman Lloyd didn’t expect to hear from the leader of the free world on Christmas Eve.
At first, Collman, 7, just planned to ask NORAD where Santa Claus was headed, WIS-TV reported.
Instead, Collman was caught by surprise about 6:30 p.m. Monday, when she heard President Donald Trump’s voice on the other line, CNN reported — a moment that has since stirred social media wild.
“Are you still a believer in Santa?” Trump asked Collman in a White House video circulated on social media.
“Yes, sir,” Collman responded, WIS reported.
“Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?” Trump said, captured on video.
Collman told The Post and Courier of Charleston she never did learn Santa’s next move.
“I was like, ‘wow.’ I was shocked,” Collman told the Charleston newspaper. “It wasn’t really (nerve-wracking), I just had to think of what the truth was.”
On Christmas Eve, Trump and first lady Melania Trump spoke to several children as part of NORAD’s Santa Track program, a yearly tradition sparked by a 1955 phone call to the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center in Colorado by a child looking for Santa Claus.
