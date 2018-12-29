Storms, politics and viral moments: Myrtle Beach area’s most dramatic headlines of 2018

It’s the time of the year where we reflect on the past 12 months and look forward, making plans for a new year.

From Hurricane Florence to the unseating of Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus to the Tammy Moorer trial, 2018 has been packed full of storms, drama and politics.





Here’s a list of some of the biggest stories covered by The Sun News in 2018:

A pedestrian carefully crosses Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on Thursday morning. The Grand Strand missed out on the heaviest snows from Winter Storm Grayson, but area roads were solid sheets of ice on Thursday morning Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

Winter Storm Grayson brings ice, snow

Winter Storm Grayson hit Jan. 3, smacking the region with snow and ice and causing dozens of vehicle crashes in its wake. Spots across Horry County saw a light dusting, while Andrews had about 7 inches of snow.

Schools closed ahead of the storm, stretching the holiday break to last a little longer.

NAACP files suit against Myrtle Beach ahead of bike week





The national NAACP and Myrtle Beach NAACP, along with three individuals, filed a complaint in February against the City of Myrtle Beach ahead of Atlantic Beach Bike Fest, alleging the city discriminates against black tourists.

Days before Memorial Day Weekend, a federal judge ruled Myrtle Beach could use a 23-mile traffic loop despite pleas from the NAACP to ban the traffic plan.

The NAACP called the 23-mile traffic loop discriminatory and said it takes away from the enjoyment of the weekend. City officials say the loop is as a public safety measure, and the number of incidents have dropped since 2015.

Myrtle Beach McDonald’s video goes viral

A video of a homeless man eating at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s went viral in February, causing uproar on social media after a police officer stepped in.

The initial video was posted to Facebook by Yossi Gallo from inside the store, showing Gallo and a homeless man being ousted at the fast food joint at 24th Avenue North.

In the recording, Gallo says he brought the homeless man into the restaurant to buy him a meal. However, Myrtle Beach police said the homeless man had been warned numerous times to leave the property after allegedly asking people for money.

Body camera footage shows when the officer arrives, an employee tells her that the homeless man harassed people in the drive-thru. Toward the end of the footage, a McDonald’s employee is seen giving a bag to the homeless man so he can take his food with him as he leaves.

Windsor Green fire

At least 6 people were injured when a fire broke out in Windsor Greens on Thursday night. Crews from Horry County, Myrtle Beach and Conway responded to the blaze that caused residents to jump from balconies in the Carolina Forest community. Thursday. April 12, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

A bride-to-be and a cancer survivor were amongst 16 victims whose homes were destroyed in the Windsor Green apartment fire in April.

Victims were forced to jump from third-story balconies to escape from the fire. And a teen was coined a hero after catching a small child from the third floor whose family was trapped.

Following the fire, one of the families hired lawyers, saying a bird’s nest in a light fixture was the source of the fire.

County council chairman unseated

The 2018 Republican Primary ended in a major upset in June. Former Horry County Chairman Mark Lazarus lost the primary to his challenger, local attorney Johnny Gardner. What should have been decided the next day turned into a week-long debacle when 200 unaccounted votes were discovered. Horry County elections officials said the discrepancy was pure human error. Lazarus conceded the race on a Saturday, four days after the election when it became clear the lost votes would not be enough to get him a win.

Leader of leaders: Mark Lazarus opens up on being chairman as he preps to leave office

At his final council meeting, Rep. Tom Rice thanked Lazarus for his long service to the county. County Council Member Al Allen gave Lazarus a football signed by all council members, saying he had been their quarterback for so long.

County Council Chair incumbent Mark Lazarus gathered with supporters for election night. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Lazarus said he looks forward to spending more time with his family and employees in the near future. He hasn’t decided if he will run for another political office.

Broadway at the Beach erupts with alarm on Fourth of July

Widespread panic erupted during Broadway at the Beach’s Fourth of July fireworks show, which caused thousands to call 911 after a shooting scare later determined to be false.

Rumors began to swirl on social media about a shooting, but police later said someone referenced a gun in the crowd and the word spread causing panic. An investigation revealed there were no gunshots during the event.

Here’s how the 911 call center handles the flood of calls the night of the incident.

Overturned tables, unpaid bills and scores of abandoned children’s shoes and sandals strewn about were left at the scene at various businesses. Workers described the incident, saying people were fleeing and some even locked patrons and employees in safe parts of the businesses.

Hurricane Florence and aftermath

Though most of the Grand Strand only suffered minor damage from Hurricane Florence mid-September, the flooding aftermath was devastating to hundreds throughout Horry County.

Maura Walbourne sits in the front of a canoe looking in at her flooded Long Avenue home as David Covington wades through the wreckage. The Sherwood Drive area of Conway, S.C., began to look like a lake on Sunday as homes were submerged deeper than ever in flood waters that have already set historic records. Sept. 22, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Floodwaters rose just days after Hurricane Florence lingered over the region, pouring inches of rain. Portions of highways around the county were flooded over, causing major traffic issues in the Conway area and beyond.

Hundreds of people living around rivers and the Intracoastal Waterway had inches to feet of water in their homes. Neighborhoods were unrecognizable with streets covered in floodwater, folks boating to and from their homes and trying to flee quickly with what belongings they could grab.

Florence County police shooting

A 74-year-old man allegedly opened fire on officers who were going to the home to serve an arrest warrant.

Two officers — Florence Officer Terrance Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Farrah Turner — were fatally shot and five other officers were injured in the shooting.

Frederick T. Hopkins Jr is charged with two counts of murder and multiple attempted murder charges.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

“They got out of the car, and they were shot before they got to the door,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. “These officers did absolutely nothing wrong. This was an ambush you can’t prevent.”

Florence pauses to honor officer slain in police shooting.

A Florence Police cruiser serves as a memorial outside the Florence center where funeral services are being held for held Monday for Sgt. Terrence Carraway. The Florence Police veteran officer was killed in an “ambush” style attack last Wednesday and six other officers were injured in the shooting. Fred Hopkins, 74, is charged with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder for shooting and injuring six other officers. Oct. 8, 2018 Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Tammy Moorer found guilty, sentenced to prison

Tammy Moorer was convicted in October of kidnapping Heather Elvis and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

State solicitors said Moorer grew jealous and angry over an affair between her husband, Sidney, and Elvis. The two kidnapped Elvis from Peachtree Landing Dec. 18, 2013, prosecutors said. Elvis has not been found.

Sidney Moorer still faces a pending kidnapping charge after a mistrial in 2016. He was convicted of obstruction of justice in 2017 and is currently in prison. A state parole board denied his first parole attempt in November.