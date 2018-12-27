South Carolina

72-year-old woman faces sex crime charges against 13-year-old

By Noah Feit

December 27, 2018

Caroline McGee Pitts was charged with sexually violating a 13-year-old, according to the Raeford Police Department.
A 72-year-old North Carolina woman is facing multiple charges of committing sex crimes against a teenager, police said in a WRAL report.

The Raeford Police Department said Caroline McGee Pitts abused a 13-year-old “between April and August,” according to the Fayetteville Observer.

Police said the abuse occurred in Pitts’ Raeford home, in addition to a location in Fayetteville, per WNCN.

Pitts was arrested Dec. 23 and was “charged with one count of statutory rape of a child by an adult, one count of statutory offense by an adult, one count of indecent liberties with a child, one count of crime against nature, and one count of felony child abuse-sexual act,” WTVD reported.

Pitts’ bail was set at $500,000 and she remains behind bars, according to WNCN.

There is no word on how Pitts and the 13-year-old knew each other.

