Charleston buses get a daily scrub with new $216K bus wash

Bus drivers in Charleston no longer have to wait to get their dirty buses washed.
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority has bought a $216,000 bus washer so the entire fleet can be cleaned in one night. Before, the bus authority's crew could only wash about a sixth of the fleet's buses in a day.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the Westmatic machine is similar to a car wash. The water is reclaimed to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.
Authority officials say the bus wash will extend the life of the buses, helping wash away salt water that could accumulate over days and cause rust.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The authority also has a new sanitizing system for the inside of the buses that can kill germs like the flu.
Comments