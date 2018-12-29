South Carolina

Upstate man killed during card game. Shooter tried to fake self defense, police say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

A Spartanburg man was denied bond after police said he shot and killed someone at a card game on Thursday.

Spartanburg County Deputies responded to the incident at 11:45 and found Andre Lyles, 52, shot in the hand. He told deputies he shot the man in self-defense. 

The man that police say Lyles shot was 37-year-old Jamel Martel Ross. He was found dead on the scene of the card game just after Thursday night, according to WSPA. 

Investigators found Lyles claim of self-defense not credible after examining the scene and speaking with witnesses. 

Lyle is charged with murder and weapon possession during a violent crime.

Card game for money are illegal in South Carolina. 

